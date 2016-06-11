Nazarbayev: My dream of reputable education center in Kazakhstan has come true

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has extended his congratulations to graduates of the Nazarbayev University at its second graduation ceremony today.

"I would like to congratulate all of you on graduating the Nazarbayev University. Today is a big day for the sphere of education of our country... I would like to encourage all students and all professors to develop further. Six years ago when I opened the university, I wanted Kazakhstan to have a reputable center of education. This dream has come true," said President Nazarvayev addressing the graduates.



The Head of State also noted that 622 students will graduate from the university this year.



"I believe you will make your contribution to the development of our country. Of course, you should bear in mind that you are the children of independence. Despite all the difficulties, we've managed to provide conditions for you to obtain education," the President stressed at the graduation ceremony.