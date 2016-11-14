Nazarbayev named causes of geo-economic fears

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has named the cause of the geopolitical and geo-economic fears existing in the world. "In the XXI century the development philosophy implies a new era.

It has become more difficult to look for constructive decisions for the increasing number of challenges. Nobody gives us the recipe of overcoming the crisis which started in 2008 and still continues. Experts, business and political community find themselves deadlocked. Largely this is where all today's geopolitical and geoeconomic fears come from", - Nursultan Nazarbayev said addressing the Astana Club meeting. Slump of price for oil and metals, collapse of securities markets, national currencies, slowdown in global trade caused, among other reasons, by mutual sanction policy - all this, undoubtedly, is global economy risk, Nursultan Nazarbayev said. "However it is not a hopeless situation. Therefore rather than dwell on problems it is more important now to find new points of economic growth, new points of mutually beneficial cooperation between nations and countries. Fear of the unknown must not paralyse the will for progress", - Nursultan Nazarbayev said.