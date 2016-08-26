  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nazarbayev named Olga Rypakova mother-heroine

    16:35, 26 August 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev named Rio Games bronze medalist Olga Rypakova a hero and said that her bronze medal should equal the gold.

    “Olga Rypakova’s bronze medal  amounts to a gold one. Why? Because Olga delivered a child after the London Olympic Games. She is a mother of two children. She managed to keep herself in shape and achieve excellent results. She  did it! She is a mother-heroine!” noted the President.

    N.Nazarbayev thanked the athletes, their relatives and families, coaches and fans for their victories at the Olympic Games and wished them to train a lot for the next Olympics. 

    Tags:
    Sport President of Kazakhstan 2016 Olympic Games President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!