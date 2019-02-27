Nazarbayev names fundamental principles of national idea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has named the fundamental principles of national idea, Kazinform reports.

"In everything we do, we should be guided by the national idea. What is our national idea? I believe that its fundamental components are: national unity of independent state, competitive economy and intellectual and prosperous state. All these components are the foundation of Kazakhstan's successful development," Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the 18th Congress of the Nur Otan Party.



The Head of State noted that the doctrine of national unity rests on four pillars - common history, common values, common Motherland and common future.



"I hope that our youth, who are to develop our country in the future, remembers these words," President Nazarbayev said in conclusion.