Nazarbayev names the main achievement of Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Speaking at the celebration of the People's Unity Day in Almaty's square "Astana" the Head of State has named the main achievement of the country for 25 years of Independence.

He said that for 25 years of independence lifespan of Kazakhstani people has grown from 64 to 72 years. Mr. President said that it is the main achievement of our country. Nursultan Nazarbayev.

In conclusion, the President wished Kazakhstanis good health, success and well-being.