  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nazarbayev names the main achievement of Kazakhstan

    12:45, 01 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Speaking at the celebration of the People's Unity Day in Almaty's square "Astana" the Head of State has named the main achievement of the country for 25 years of Independence.

    He said that for 25 years of independence lifespan of Kazakhstani people has grown from 64 to 72 years. Mr. President said that it is the main achievement of our country. Nursultan Nazarbayev.
    In conclusion, the President wished Kazakhstanis good health, success and well-being.

    Tags:
    Almaty Culture President of Kazakhstan Cultural Heritage President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!