Nazarbayev: National Bank must regain people&#39;s trust in tenge

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today Chairperson of the Kazakh National Bank Daniyar Akishev.

The parties discussed the current activity and monetary policy of the National Bank, the issues of ensuring financial stability in the country and financing real sector of economy by banks. The Head of State emphasized that the National Bank must regain people's trust in tenge and continue de-dollarizing the country's economy. "The rate of the tenge depends on energy prices. It is a natural process. Alongside, it is important to monitor the inflation rate, to provide socially vital products and to help vulnerable groups of population. Governors of the regions must take all these issues under control," the President noted. In turn, Akishev said that Kazakhstan should take into account the situation on the global financial and products market. "Amid these conditions, we need to launch adequate monetary policy and ensure flexible exchange rate formation. The most important thing is to explain the population what is happening now," he said. Following the meeting, the President gave a number of tasks to the central bank.