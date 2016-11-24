Nazarbayev: New term to be based on level of public support

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In his interview to Bloomberg on November 22 President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said he had no plans to hand power to his children to succeed him.

"I'm not envisaging succession for my children, I don't think that's a question for us," Nazarbayev said.



"Our transfer of power is spelled out by the Constitution... Until 2020, I'm going to work. And we'll meet again in 2020," Nazarbayev told Bloomberg journalist.



According to the Kazakh President, he'll decide whether to seek a new term based on his health and the level of public support.



"I'm looking forward not to the worst but to the best in the future, starting from next year," Nazarbayev said hinting at Donald Trump's presidency.



He noted he welcomes Trump's plans to revive domestic industry that will eventually aid Kazakh economy.



Nazarbayev also commended the U.S. President-elect for saying ‘that there is no need to spread American values across the whole globe' to promote democracy.



The Kazakh President also touched upon the issue of free trade between China and the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) adding that there is room to include other Asian countries. "It would be good if Europe could be included," he said.