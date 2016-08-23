Nazarbayev offered Duda to jointly develop transport corridor
16:50, 23 August 2016
WARSAW. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev offered his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda to address Russia with an initiative to develop transport corridor.
“Economic cooperation bumps up against one difficult problem – how to come from Kazakhstan to Poland and vice versa. The issue of air communication is being discussed now. Traditional communication route runs through the Russian territory. Mr. President [Andrzej Duda - editor], let us address today Russia and start working on a trilateral agreement in transport,” N.Nazarbayev said speaking at the Kazakh-Polish Business Forum in Warsaw.
According to him, this will be “the start for all good endeavors”.
“Peace comes even after a big war. All of this will end someday. We need to trade and develop our countries. In my opinion, we will agree on this issue,” the Head of State noted.