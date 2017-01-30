Nazarbayev offered new political model - head of EkoAvrasya

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Board of Eurasian Economic Relations Association (EkoAvrasya) Hikmet Eren shared his opinion about the political reform in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Our brother Nation Kazakhstan has left the first quarter century behind her with great success. The great performance of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who is one of the wisest statesmen not only of the Turkic World and Asia but of the whole World, made the country reputable and powerful. Today, the people of Kazakhstan have every reason to be proud of their President and their country. In Kazakhstan's cities a new age has already begun. This is the age of modernity, technology and prosperity", said Hikmet Eren.

"The President of Kazakhstan must have determined that, after having achieved economic and social development, the time has come to improve the government system, which now will be characterized by more democracy. In doing this, he emphasizes his decisiveness to keep his principle of authenticity without any compromise. What he ordered, is a Kazakh model, and not any imported or imitated system..

We, in Turkey, can be proud of our brother nation and put the emphasis one more time that Kazakhstan will continue its auspicious endeavor to become one of the brightest stars in the World", concluded the head of EkoAvrasya.