Nazarbayev offered Poland to use Kazakhstan’s transit potential.

WARSAW. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev offered Polish businessmen to use Kazakhstan's transit potential.

“The shortest ways from Europe to China, South-Eastern Asia run through our country. It takes 45 hours to deliver goods from the Pacific Ocean, from Chinese coasts to Europe by sea. And it takes 14 days to deliver goods by railway line which runs via our territory to Europe. Benefits are evident. Therefore, we form a modern multi-modal transport and logistics hub today,” N.Nazarbayev said taking the floor at the Kazakh-Polish Business Forum in Warsaw.

According to him, the Great Silk road is restored today on the initiative of China’s One Belt, One Road project. “Over a short period of time, we have reconstructed about 2,500 km of railway lines and 4,000 km of roads. We have connected Khorgos dry port on the Chinese-Kazakh border - 500 hectares from that and 500 hectares from this side. This is a closed area, almost a city. Probably, a new Hong Kong will be built there,” he said.

The Kazakh Leader reminded that two seaports had already been built on the Caspian Sea. They connect Kazakhstan with Europe through Baku, Caucasus and Black Sea. “Last year, we commissioned the railway line through Turkmenistan, Iran, Bandar-Abbas port in the Persian Gulf. To my mind, Polish companies could use transit potential of Kazakhstan. We are ready to cooperate with you in this issue,” he stressed.