    Nazarbayev offers condolences to President Rouhani over deadly earthquake

    19:57, 13 November 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has extended his condolences to his Iranian counterpart President Hassan Rouhani over the deadly earthquake in western Iran resulting in heavy casualties, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service. 

    President Nazarbayev was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties and those injured as a result of the devastating earthquake in Iran.

    "On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to families and loved ones of those who was killed, and wish those injured the speediest recovery," the telegram of condolences reads.

