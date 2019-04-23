Nazarbayev offers to nominate Tokayev as Nur Otan's candidate for 2019 Elections

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev offered to nominate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as a candidate for the 2019 Presidential Election from Nur Otan Party, Kazinform reports.

"Being the Chairman of Nur Otan Party, I suggest nominating Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as a candidate for the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. I have known him for many years and consider him as the worthiest candidate for this highest position in the country," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



"His diplomatic skills are highly praised abroad. You know that he was the UN Under Secretary-General. Besides, he is a well-experienced politician," said the Leader of the Nation.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev led the Kazakh Government during quite tough period.



"In 1998, during the Asian crisis, he contributed to the restoration of our country's economy. In late 1990 and early 2000 he initiated a number of crucial reforms due to which our economy gained a new pace of development. He backed my idea on establishment of the National Fund. Development institutes, Housing Construction Savings Bank were established. Kazakhstan took the first steps towards social modernization. A new pension system was formed. On the post of the Senate Speaker, he greatly contributed to the development of parliamentarism," he noted.



"For a long period of time, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was my right-hand man who had always backed my initiatives. I fully trust him and view him as a worthy person for ruling the country. I call on all of you to support our candidate and vote for him," Nazarbayev concluded.