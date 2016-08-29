Nazarbayev offers to start new stage in fight on reduction and full prohibition of nuclear weapons

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev offers to start a new stage in fight on reduction and full prohibition of nuclear weapons. He said it today at the International Conference on "Building a Nuclear-Weapon-Free World" in Astana.

"The invention of nuclear power became one of outstanding achievements of science in the 20st century, but its use for military purposes became the greatest, the most dangerous mistake in the mankind’s history. At the dawn of the nuclear age, famous scientists and even those who participated in creation of nuclear energy, military strategists and politicians proved impossibility of winning wars by means of this weapon. If only one country possessed it, it could say “I am sitting on it, I am protected.” But when many countries respond in the same way, this is madness, of course. Everyone will lose in such a war. And the price of this loss will be destruction of the planet. Unfortunately, the effect of getting used to live under the Damocles’ sword of nuclear apocalypse is handed down from generation to generation now. Will the world be able to break this vicious circle? The 25th anniversary of closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site is a good reason to start a new stage of fight on reduction and full prohibition of the weapon of the Day of Judgment," the President noted.

According to him, the unique experience of Kazakhstan , the country which has achieved full elimination of the threat of planet's nuclear self-destruction, remains the only and unrepeated one in the history of the world.

As the Head of State noted, the decision to close the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site was adopted when Kazakhstan was a part of the Soviet Union. The country had to overcome numerous barriers caused by those who wanted by all the means to preserve the testing site.