Nazarbayev OKs protocol on protection of marine environment of the Caspian Sea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has ratified the Protocol on the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea, the press service of Akorda reported Friday.

The Head of State has signed the law "On ratification of the Protocol, concerning regional preparedness, response and co-operation in the event of incidents causing oil pollution, to the framework convention on the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea".

The text of the law is published in the press.