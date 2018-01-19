Nazarbayev on Kazakhstan's presidency in UNSC

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM During his press conference in New York, President Nazarbayev commented on the country's presidency in the UN Security Council, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The President emphasized that over its short 26-year history Kazakhstan has achieved significant progress and that this became possible thanks to its people, their unity and striving for a better future.

Nursultan Nazarbayev said he was nervous presiding over the session of the UN Security Council since Kazakhstan is the first Central Asian country to achieve this.

The Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan is committed to implementing its initiatives.

According to the President, he spoke about the issue of trust, noting there is no trust between the world powers today.

Nazarbayev also said that he had a meeting with the UN Secretary-General who asked Kazakhstan's assistance in solving Ukrainian, North Korean, and Iranian issues. And, according to the Head of State, this speaks about the country's prestige and trust the global community has in it, noting that trust is what will stimulate the influx of investment into Kazakshtan's economy.

Photo by the Akorda press service