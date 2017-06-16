Nazarbayev on why Kazakhstan decided to host Astana EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev told participants of the 10th Astana Economic Forum why Kazakhstan had decided to host the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017, Kazinform reports.

"'I shall be honest with you, Astana EXPO-2017 for Kazakhstan is an important image-building project, in the first place. In attendance at the opening ceremony were 17 heads of state and government. A lot of corporations participate. 115 countries and 22 international organizations brought exclusive innovations to their pavilions at the exhibition. Concentration of ideas and innovations at the exhibition will boost progress in Kazakhstan," President Nazarbayev said at the plenary session of the forum.



Nursultan Nazarbayev reminded that the first stone in the construction of EXPO-2017 was laid in 2014. Tremendous work has been done on the territory of 200 ha in the past three years.



The Kazakh President revealed that the Astana International Financial Center will headquarter at the EXPO complex after the exhibition is over.



"The sphere that rooms the Kazakhstan Pavilion will serve as the Museum of Future. It will showcase the latest technologies related to green energy," Nazarbayev noted.



The Kazakh leader added that Kazakhstan will benefit from Astana EXPO-2017.