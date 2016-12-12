Nazarbayev: our country is not dictatorship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed an opinion about the form of public administration.

"We have presidential form of administration. It is written in the Constitutions that we are the republic with presidential government. French presidential power is tougher. Kazakhstan's presidential power is the way it is. People call it differently: dictatorship, or autocraty. This is complete nonsense. Only those which don't know our conditions and our life and know nothing at all but newspapers, say this. There today's authority in our country is normal", - Nursultan Nazarbayev said in the movie "25KZ told: The Newest History".

"When other conditions come we will transfer to another stage with another problems. And people will ask for another rule. Then together with people we will decide. Therefore I want to say again that first of all it is necessary to strengthen economy, raise the middle class and keep going forward, so that the country was stable, developed and able to preserve its property", - the Head of state emphasized.

At the same time the President of Kazakhstan suggested to stipulate inviolacy of private property by the Constitution.

"It is time for us that we should add a clause in the Constitution, that private property shall remain inviolable. No one may encroach upon private property of a person. And no one may break into my home without permission. Otherwise there will be chaos. Otherwise the strong ones will be entitled to take away the property from the weak", - Nursultan Nazarbayev added.