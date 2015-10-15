Nazarbayev outlined main areas of coop with Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of state Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin made a joint statement for mass media following the bilateral talks in Akorda Palace today.

"For many years our countries have been enjoying successful experience of interaction, friendship and cooperation. Each our meeting is an achievement of agreements on implementation of joint projects and outlining of new areas of mutually beneficial collaboration," Nursultan Nazarbayev noted. The Head of State added that with the consideration of the current uneasy situation, their negotiations focused on coordination of actions in economy. "Both countries possess necessary tools for this, both in bilateral format and within the EEU. The EEU itself is an enormous positive factor for our states. Kazakhstani producers got an unlimited access to the market of the EEU member countries. We must raise competitiveness of our goods, works and services to solidify on this market," he noted. According to N.Nazarbayev, the negotiations allowed to define a package of measures on mitigation of the consequences of the global economic crisis. "This is joint development of the Central and Hvalynskoe deposits on the Caspian Sea. This is also cooperation in coal industry and transit by a new road along the Caspian Sea to the Gulf States," he clarified. Completion of the construction of the Western Europe - Western China highway and other infrastructure-related issues were discussed by the presidents as well. Nursultan Nazarbayev considers that Kazakhstan and Russia possess high potential for further development of partnership in these sectors. Russia traditionally has been the largest trade partner for Kazakhstan. The average annual volume of commodity turnover makes about 21 bln U.S. dollars. "Of course, amid present decline in prices, commodity turnover falls too. I think, it will recover in due time," the President said. Nazarbayev reminded also that Russian companies develop largest Kazakhstani hydrocarbons deposits. 5,600 joint enterprises are working in Kazakhstan today, he said. "We have implemented 20 large joint investment projects under the Industrialization Map to date. Four projects are underway and three more are planned to be launched," the Head of State concluded.