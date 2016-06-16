Nazarbayev: Over 6,000 companies with Russian participation operate in Kazakhstan (PHOTOS)

SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with representatives of business elite of the Russian Federation on the margins of the 20th Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the Akorda's press service reports.

Participating in the meeting were heads of such large Russian companies as EuroChem, Efko, LUKOIL, Polymetal, Skolkovo, Russian Railways and AVTOVAZ.



Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed there is a huge potential for further joint work, adding that nearly 6,000 enterprises with the Russian participation operate in Kazakhstan successfully.



"There are incredible results, interesting and promising projects. Such companies as LUKOIL, Gazprom, Polymetal, EuroChem and many more invest in Kazakhsta's economy. Our biggest achievement as of late is the creation of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) that provides for free movement of goods, services, capital and workforce," the Kazakh President said.



The President also mentioned what Kazakhstan does to enhance its investment attractiveness and counter crisis.



The Head of State said a modern transport and logistics hub is being formed in the country.



"Over a short period of time we've built over 2,000 kilometers of railways and 4,000 kilometers of highways. The construction of the 2,800km-long "Western Europe - Western China" international transit corridor is about to be finished.17 motorway projects of total length of 8,000 kilometers are scheduled to be implemented until 2019. As a result, we will have strategic transport corridors linking Asia and Europe, the North and the South directly," Nazarbayev said.



Additionally, the Kazakh President reminded of the planned launch of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC).



"The AIFC will be based on the best practices of Singapore, the UK and the US and won't have analogues in the post-Soviet space," the Kazakh leader noted.



In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev thanked the Russian investors for active role in Kazakhstan's business life and participation in the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana.



