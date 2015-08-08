  • kz
    Nazarbayev participated in Nur Otan&#39;s Political Council Bureau meeting

    11:53, 08 August 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev participated in a meeting of the Political Council Bureau of the Nur Otan People's Democratic Party, the press service of Akorda informs.

    During the meeting the President thanked Bauyrzhan Baibek for his fruitful work and introduced new 1st Deputy Chairman of the Party Askar Myrzakhmetov.

    As the President noted, amid gradual decentralization and delegation of powers, the party's need in regional management specialists grows to date.

    Besides, as the Head of State stressed, a new stage of implementation of the Five Institutional Reforms starts today, and Nur Otan Party is imposed an important role in this regard. The Party's activity should be strengthened in all its key areas, N.Nazarbayev added

    Tags:
    Nur Otan Party President of Kazakhstan News Parties and NGOs Parties and Organizations President
