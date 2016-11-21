Nazarbayev participates in the Congress of Judges of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Astana today the VII Congress of Judges of Kazakhstan has started with participation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Among the participants are the judiciary establishment, Parliament deputies, heads of central state and law enforcement bodies, legal community, international organizations, media and NGOs. In total there are 600 delegates and guests of the forum. Representatives of Supreme Courts of Russia, China, Kyrgyzstan, Korea, UAE, Hungary, Singapore and Byelorussia and members of the International Association of Judges, UNICEF Kazakhstan, Association of Judges of FRG and Association of Judges of Azerbaijan and others have sent their greetings to the participants of the congress.

In the congress President of Kazakhstan is to tell about the achievements of the country's judicial system for the last years and the priorities of further development of the country's judicial system. Chairman of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan Kairat Mami is also to speak in the session.

For the last 25 years there have been held 6 congresses. The first was held in 1996.