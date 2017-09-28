Nazarbayev: Patriotism indestructible foundation of Mangilik Yel

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Patriotism is the indestructible foundation of the Mangilik Yel (Eternal Nation), President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said in his address to the participants of the Tugan Zher Republican Forum in Aktobe city.

Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova read out loud the President's address at the forum.



"Kazakhstan embarked on ambitious reform - spiritual modernization at dawn of the third 12-year period of its Independence," the address reads. "One of the most important projects implemented within the Rukhani zhangyru (Spiritual modernization) program is the Tugan Zher project (Home ground). The land where one was born will always stay in his/her heart. We are all proud of our native lands, we miss and care about them."



In his words, the TuganZher project is the pillar of nationwide patriotism aimed at uniting all intentions and efforts.



"The fact that participants from all regions of the country convened at the forum illustrates our national identity and patriotism. I am confident that the tradition we've started in Aktobe today will be carried on to other regions of the country. We must understand that patriotism is the indestructible foundation of the Mangilik Yel. Let Kazakhstan prosper! Let our country be internationally renowned! Let our unity strengthen!" the address says.