  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nazarbayev pays visit to Russia's Saint Petersburg

    10:27, 25 December 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived in Russia's Saint Petersburg on Saturday.

    Mayor of Saint Petersburg Georgy Poltavchenko and Representative of the Russian President in Northwestern Federal District Nikolay Tsukanov met the Kazakh Leader at Pulkovo Airport.

    Nazarbayev came to Saint Petersburg for a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and a meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council, the administration of the Russian city informed on its website. 

    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union CSTO President of Kazakhstan Diplomacy President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!