Nazarbayev plans to visit Belarus in November

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev plans to make an official visit to Belarus in November, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Yergali Bulegenov told a press conference dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries, BelTA has learned.

According to the diplomat, the visit of the Kazakhstan head of state will be preceded by a session of the joint intergovernmental commission in Karaganda on 22 September. "The meeting is important as it will be followed by the official visit of the Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Minsk," Yergali Bulegenov said.



During the event all the aspects of Belarus-Kazakhstan cooperation will be discussed as both sides are interested in fostering cooperation and keeping going forward, he noted. "Its agenda includes the development of cooperation not only in industry and agriculture but also in sport, culture, education and science," the Ambassador said.



The purpose of the meeting of the intergovernmental commission is to review the documents which will be signed during the visit of Nursultan Nazarbayev to Belarus and to develop new cooperation areas, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .