Nazarbayev points to problems in education and healthcare spheres

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev drew attention to the problems in the sphere of education and healthcare while delivering the State-of-the-Nation Address on Friday, Kazinform reports.

President Nazarbayev emphasized that many talented young people from Kazakhstan prefer to enroll at foreign universities and have no faith in domestic education.



To which Education Minister Yerlan Sagadiyev responded that it is a global trend to obtain academic degrees abroad. "Only 7% of students are planning to stay there [abroad], the rest will return to Kazakhstan," he assured.



The Kazakh leader also emphasized that people in the country are not happy with the level of medical services and often choose to go abroad to get medical treatment there.



Given that, Nursultan Nazarbayev instructed to raise wages of primary care physicians by 20% starting from January 1, 2019. 5 billon tenge will be earmarked from the republican budget next year to this end.