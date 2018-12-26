Nazarbayev, Poroshenko had telephone talk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone conversation with President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, Akorda press service informs.

The heads of state discussed the acute issues and prospects of the bilateral cooperation and noted activation of the Kazakh-Ukrainian contacts in the current year.



The two leaders exchanged also views on the situation in south-eastern Ukraine.



The Kazakh President called the parties of the Ukrainian crisis for a constructive dialogue and search for a compromise as well as expressed readiness to provide all-round support in settlement of this conflict.



The Ukrainian Leader informed the Kazakh side of the incident in the area of the Kerch Strait.



In this context, Nursultan Nazarbayev spoke for the soonest regulation of the issue by means of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian sides. The heads of state agreed to continue their contacts in the coming period.



The conversation was initiated by the Ukrainian side.