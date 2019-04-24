Nazarbayev, Poupart-Lafarge debate investment coop prospects

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Henri Poupart-Lafarge, CEO of Alstom, the press service of the First President of Kazakhstan-the Leader of the Nation reports.

The sides debated the current state and prospects for investment cooperation.



Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted significance of infrastructure development in the context of strengthening of transit and transport potential of the country.



"Infrastructure development grows in importance nowadays, taking also into account China's Road and Belt Initiative. We have built lots of railways," the Head of State said.



Henri Poupart-Lafarge thanked the First President of Kazakhstan for an opportunity to meet underlining the role of Nursultan Nazarbayev in strengthening of investment cooperation.



"The electric locomotive assembly plant has manufactured lots of machines delivered abroad. We have started exports to Azerbaijan. Thanks to Kazakhstani experts we have an opportunity to produce high-quality goods. We also plan to expand our production. We plan to increase the plant staff from current 500 to 700 people and boost production of electric locomotives," Henri Poupart-Lafarge noted.