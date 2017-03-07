Nazarbayev praises women’s role in political life

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has praised the role of women in political life of the country, Kazinform reports.

“12 years ago I set an assignment to raise the share of women in power to 30 percent. At that time it seemed incredible. The Government mainly consisted of men who certainly conferred with women but made their own decisions”, - the President said during the meeting with representatives of country’s women public at Koktem Shuaghy event dedicated to International Women’s Day.

To confirm his words, the President noted that 27 percent of Majilis deputies and 22 percent of Maslikhat deputies in regions are women. “That means they affect solution of state affairs. 55 percent of B Corps public officials are women. 40 women hold key political positions including central public agencies, and 73 women of that level have been placed in reserve. The majority of the Executive Office of the President are ladies as well”, Nazarbayev noted.

Moreover, Nursultan Nazarbayev said that the the number of businesswomen significantly exceeds expert forecasts. “Every second company in Kazakhstan is headed by a woman, and every third employee of business sector works under the leadership of a woman”, the President summarized.