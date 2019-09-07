  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nazarbayev presents Vladimir Putin with a memorable gift

    21:01, 07 September 2019
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev presented Vladimir Putin with a memorable gift during his working visit to Moscow, Kazinform has learnt from the official Twitter account of Elbasy’s Press Secretary Aidos Ukibai.

    «Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimr Putin visited Kazakhstan’s national pavilion at the VDNKH. During the visit Elbasy presented his friend with a memorable gift,» Ukibai tweeted.

    In the photo Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is seen presenting Vladimir Putin with a kamcha (traditional Kazakh whip).


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Russia First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation President Top Story Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!