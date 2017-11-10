Nazarbayev, Putin attend educational fair

CHELYABINSK. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin visited an educational fair in Chelyabinsk, Russia dedicated to the development of human capital, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Achievements of the Kazakhstani and Russian systems of education were showcased at the fair.



Nazarbayev University, AEO "Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools", International Social Fund "Bilim-Innovation", Bilim Media Group LLP, the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, AlmaU, the Kazakh British Technical University and other Kazakhstani educational organizations made presentations of their projects at the event.