Nazarbayev, Putin discuss 5th Caspian Summit outcomes

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev thanked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for active participation in the history-making Caspian Summit opening new opportunities and prospects for cooperation, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

"Our bilateral relations are developing robustly in all directions, especially in economic, military and space sectors," the President of Kazakhstan said.



Vladimir Putin, in turn, extended his congratulations to President Nazarbayev on the outcomes of the 5th Caspian Summit, adding that Kazakhstan will go down in history as its venue.



"This is a big event we've been waiting for for two decades. After long discussions the decision was finally made. It will without doubt promote our cooperation in the Caspian region," Putin stressed.



While praising growth of two-way trade, the Russian President also expressed confidence that all big projects and programs, including in the sphere of space, energy and transport, will continue to develop.



Additionally, the sides discussed the agenda of the upcoming cross-border forum in Petropavlovsk and the CIS Summit in Dushanbe.



