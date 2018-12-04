Nazarbayev, Putin discuss bilateral coop over the phone

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a telephone conversation with Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Kazakh and Russian leaders shared views of the most pressing problems of bilateral cooperation as well as regional international agenda.



Additionally, Nazarbayev and Putin discussed the schedule of upcoming meetings, including preparations for the forthcoming session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the informal summit of CIS leaders in Saint Petersburg.