Nazarbayev, Putin discuss Eurasian integration

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nazarbayev has held a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Akorda press service reports.

Presidents discussed bilateral cooperation and touched upon the key issues of international agenda.

Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed the special nature of Kazakh-Russian relations, noting the high degree of trust and understanding between the two states.

"This year marks 25 years of diplomatic relations between our counties. Thanks to our close cooperation we have established the Eurasian Economic Union. I consider it an important and promising for all the members. Today, more than 7,000 Russian companies are present in our country, contributing to the creation of a new processing industry. Your visit to Kazakhstan in the fall of last year and the meeting in St. Petersburg in the framework of the EAEU allowed to sign 41 contracts worth $3 billion", said Kazakh President.

President Nazarbayev noted that the two countries hold the same position on international agenda, and will make every effort for the realization of common objectives in the UNSC.

"Russia is taking measures to address topical international issues, including settlement of Syrian conflict. And it was Russia who proposed to hold several rounds of talks in Astana. And the process has started. In general, to address these and other issues a series of meetings throughout the year is needed, including in the framework of SCO on June 8th in Astana. All current issues are resolved in a friendly manner. We will move forward, creating joint ventures", he concluded..

In his turn, President Putin thanked the Nursultan Nazarbayev for the organization of Syria talks in Astana.

"I know that Kazakhstan has played a positive role in this process, not only as an organizer. And you personally took part in the organization, working with participants and delegates. Thanks to you unprecedented results were achieved. Namely, a mechanism of control over the ceasefire was established, and it's the most important thing. It is the foundation for further talks in Geneva", he said.

Russian President also noted the importance of Kazakhstan as one of the key economic partners of his country and stressed the need to increase the volume and ensuring sustainable growth of cooperation through the conditions established in the course of integration.

He expressed hope for Kazakhstan' support as a non-permanent member of UNSC in dealing with global issues.

Finally the sides discussed aspects of further Eurasian integration and in economic cooperation.



