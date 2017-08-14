  • kz
    Nazarbayev, Putin discuss prospects of bilateral cooperation over phone

    18:08, 14 August 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Nazarbayev and Putin paid utmost attention to state and prospects of bilateral cooperation during the conversation.

    Additionally, the presidents exchanged views on the pressing issues of regional and international agenda and discussed the schedule of upcoming meetings.

