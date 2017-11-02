Nazarbayev, Putin discuss results of 7th round of Astana process

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today President Nursultan Nazarbayev held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the Akorda press service reports.

During the conversation, the heads of state discussed the outcomes of the seventh round of the Astana process on Syria that was held on October 30-31 in the Kazakh capital, stressing the importance of the Astana platform for the settlement of the conflict in Syria.

During the conversation, Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin also reviewed the preparations for the 14th Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum, which is scheduled to be held on November 9 in Chelyabinsk and discussed the most topical issues on the bilateral and international agenda.