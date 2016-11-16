Nazarbayev, Putin discuss situation in Syria
07:31, 16 November 2016
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin, the Akorda's press service reports.
Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin discussed current problems of bilateral cooperation.
The two leaders also exchanged views on international agenda, including the situation in Syria.
A schedule of upcoming bilateral meetings was coordinated.