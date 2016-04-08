Nazarbayev, Putin discussed oncoming meeting of EEU heads of state in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Akorda press service informs.

The presidents discussed the topical issues of bilateral and regional cooperation, including the oncoming meeting of the EEU heads of state scheduled for May in Astana.

The parties exchanged views on the Nagorno-Karabakh with the consideration of the contacts taken place with presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia both from the Russian and Kazakh sides. The presidents discussed also steps on regulation of the conflict taken by the sides.