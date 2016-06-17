  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nazarbayev, Putin eye key spheres of bilateral cooperation in Saint Petersburg

    18:19, 17 June 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 20th Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) today, the Akorda's press service reports.

    At the meeting the heads of state discussed a wide range of issues, including key spheres of bilateral cooperation and development of integration processes within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

    Utmost attention was paid to global and region agenda as well as further strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!