Nazarbayev, Putin held meeting within 12th Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Russia and Kazakhstan

SOCHI. KAZINFORM - Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin have held a meeting within 12th Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Russia and Kazakhstan in the city of Sochi, Kazinform refers to Akorda.

During the meeting President of Kazakhstan thanked Vladimir Putin for the warm welcome and noted the success of the negotiations in Tajikistan under the Collective Security Council of the CSTO. Nursultan Nazarbayev also stressed that the forum of interregional cooperation is of great significance for the two countries, especially in the context of turbulence in the global economy. "There is a decline in mutual trade caused by decreasing export prices and the volatility of currency markets. In my opinion our governments are working to promptly address the current issues. Today's forum is giving us an opportunity to discuss the most important of them," said the Head of State. In turn, Vladimir Putin stressed the importance of meetings involving regional heads of Kazakhstan and Russia. "This is the twelfth forum of Interregional Cooperation of our states. This year we have met to discuss the issues of cooperation in the field of agriculture and food security," said President of Russia.