Nazarbayev, Putin: Important to keep Astana process on track

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

During the phone talk, the two leaders discussed state and prospects of bilateral cooperation as well as topical issues of regional and international agenda.



The Russian President congratulated President Nazarbayev on successful holding of the 6th International Meeting on the Syrian settlement in Astana (Astana process) on September 14-15.



Vladimir Putin informed the Kazakh President of Russia's efforts to settle the Syrian conflict. The sides underscored how important it is to keep the Astana process on track.



Additionally, the presidents touched upon the schedule of the upcoming meetings, including preparations for the sessions of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the CIS Heads of State Council.



Nazarbayev and Putin agreed to maintain regular dialogue on the entire spectrum of issues of bilateral cooperation.