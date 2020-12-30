  • kz
    Nazarbayev, Rahmon exchange New Year’s greetings

    17:21, 30 December 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone conversation with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

    The sides exchanged the New Year’s greetings and expressed confidence that the Kazakh-Tajik relations will further deepen and expand in the spirit of friendship, mutual trust and strategic partnership.

    Earlier it was reported that the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy had had a telephone conversation with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.


