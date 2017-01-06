Nazarbayev reassigned authorities of two ministries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Decree of Improvement of the System of Public Administration of Kazakhstan, Akorda press service told.

"To improve efficiency of the system of public administration I hereby DECREE:

1. Reorganize:

1) The Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan and transfer the following functions and authority to the Ministry of Health and Social Development: formation of the state policy of population migration; organization and implementation of, within competence, cooperation in the sphere of migration processes control with the plenipotentiary bodies of foreign countries and international organizations;

2) The Ministry of Health and Social Development and transfer the following functions to the Ministry of Internal Affairs: interdepartmental coordination and implementation of the state policy in the sphere of migration, monitoring, analysis and forecast of migration processes, except for the functions and powers to develop and introduce to the RoK Government proposals on formation of regional quotas for repatriates and emigrees, manpower quotas, social welfare of migrants in compliance with the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan, formation of the single data base of migrant workers and ethnic kazakhs and, within competence, control over compliance with the migration legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan", the Decree reads.

Also the President has assigned to create the Migration Service Committee under the RoK Ministry of Internal Affairs and develop the Concept of Migration Policy for 2017-2021.