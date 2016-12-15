Nazarbayev recalled 25-year old prophetical letter

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the solemn meeting devoted to the 25 anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev read the letter of the Hero of Labor written a quarter of a century ago.

"In my personal archive I have found two letters from the same person which I decided to bring to this meeting. This person is a farmer from North Kazakhstan region Gennady Ivanovich Zenchenko. I received the first letter in 1991. This is what he wrote: "We are aware of the hard times of the country. I will tell straightforward: things are bad in village - we have more than 2,5 thousand kolkhozes and sovkhozes now, and all of them are down. Meeting with the people, you told it is easy to love the homeland when it is big and strong. It is much more important to love it in hours of testing. We understand that hour of testing has come, but we are confident that you will make our Kazakhstan prosperous", - Nursultan Nazarbayev read.

He also read Gennady Zenchenko's letter, nowadays the Hero of Labor who came to the President at the beginning of this year. "Today in the year of the 25th anniversary of Independence all of our dreams and expectations have been carried through and, each of Kazakhstan citizens is obliged to you. I have a farm, and it is my life, my work, my success, wellbeing of my family. My grandsons are working on this land. We grew 1000 hectares of wood, built the new capital, roads and factories all around the country. We thank you and bow down before y you for your work, for the Kazakhstan you created " - Gennady Zenchenko wrote in his letter.

"I know that Gennady Ivanovich has been ill recently, but he should have been present in this hall. His son Zenchenko Gennady Gennadevich is here. I ask you to tell my regards and wishes of speedy recovery to Gennady Ivanovich" - the President told.