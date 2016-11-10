Nazarbayev received title of honourable doctor of Yonsei University

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has received the title of the honourable doctor of Yonsei University, Kazinform informed.

The diploma of honourable doctor was handed to Kazakhstan President in the festive atmosphere by University President Yong Hak Kim.





"It is great honor for us to assign the title of the honourable doctor of Yonsei University to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, his Excellency Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev. As University President, I always place priority on close cooperation with the world leading educational institutions. Kazakhstan is one of the countries where the biggest number of Korean companies works. They work almost in all spheres", - Yong Hak Kim told.

In 2003 the Yonsei University established cooperation with the Karaganda State University. Nowadays cooperation and with other universities of Kazakhstan is being reached.





Yong Hak Kim gave high appraisal to the decision of Nursultan Nazarbayev to refuse from nuclear weapon and the big economic achievements of Kazakhstan, as well as the contribution to development of cultural diversity in the country.