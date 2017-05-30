  • kz
    Nazarbayev receives credentials of incoming foreign ambassadors

    11:44, 30 May 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has received credentials of newly appointed foreign ambassadors in Astana today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the ceremony in the Akorda presidential residence, President Nazarbayev said: "Over 25 years of its independence Kazakhstan has established constructive dialogue with many foreign partners. I congratulate you on the onset of your official tenure in Kazakhstan. I am confident that your work will help strengthen cooperation between our countries."

    Ambassador of Serbia to Kazakhstan Vladan Matic, Ambassador of Romania to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan Cezar-Manole Armeanu, Ambassador of Indonesia to Kazakhstan Rahmat Pramono and Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Kazakhstan Kim Dae-sik were among the foreign dignitaries who presented their credentials to the Kazakh leader.

