Nazarbayev receives credentials of incoming foreign ambassadors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has received credentials of newly appointed foreign ambassadors in Astana today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the ceremony in the Akorda presidential residence, President Nazarbayev said: "Over 25 years of its independence Kazakhstan has established constructive dialogue with many foreign partners. I congratulate you on the onset of your official tenure in Kazakhstan. I am confident that your work will help strengthen cooperation between our countries."



Ambassador of Serbia to Kazakhstan Vladan Matic, Ambassador of Romania to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan Cezar-Manole Armeanu, Ambassador of Indonesia to Kazakhstan Rahmat Pramono and Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Kazakhstan Kim Dae-sik were among the foreign dignitaries who presented their credentials to the Kazakh leader.