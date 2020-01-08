Nazarbayev receives Executive Director of First President’s Fund

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nursultan Nazarbayev received Executive Director of the Fund of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Asset Issekeshev, Kazinform has learnt from the Elbasy’s official website.

During the meeting, Asset Issekeshev briefed Nursultan Nazarbayev on the progress in implementation of the Fund’s projects in social and educational spheres as well as informed Elbasy of its plans for the upcoming period.

In his report, Mr. Issekeshev noted that last year the Fund had implemented 95 projects, including those in educational sphere to support talented young and budding researchers. The Fund also delivered a number of charity projects in social sphere. The total number of people embraced by the Fund’s projects exceeded over 460,000, according to him.

The sides also discussed the creation of a think tank on the ground of the Institute of World Economics and Politics (IWEP) under the Fund. The think tank which has been for some time in the making will be mainly engaged in the research of geopolitics, economics, and human capital.

Nursultan Nazarbayev was also reported on the ongoing transformation of the Fund.

Wrapping up the meeting, Elbasy gave a number of specific instructions.