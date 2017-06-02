Nazarbayev receives Supreme Court Chairman

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with the Chairman of the Supreme Court Kairat Mami, Akorda press-service reports.

During the meeting, Kairat Mami reported to the President on implementation of the judicial reform as a part of "100 Specific Steps" Nation's Plan and on the courts' work in administration of justice.

Nursultan Nazarbayev notes that both the judicial system and the entire law enforcement have a lot of work to do.

"Absolute rule of law will be ensured when citizens trust in and apply to courts for help, get fair decisions, and when their rights are fully protected. Now, it's too early to speak of this", the Kazakh President said.

The Head of State drew attention to the weak development of advocacy, pointing to the lack of competition at judicial proceedings.

"All improvement measures for the system should be carried out in a comprehensive manner. There are some complaints about the local police's work. The number of business checks and tax audits is not reduced. It is necessary to get work in this field on the right track", Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

K.Mami reported to the Head of State on the way the law enforcement reforms positively affected the country's judicial system.

"The courts of the republic operate in a sustained way. Over 512,000 criminal, civil and administrative cases have been filed with the courts for the last 5 months this year. Over 417,000 of these cases were considered within the allotted procedural time limits", said the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

In addition, K.Mami informed the President of Kazakhstan on the increased number of citizens' appeals to the courts, as well as the results of the electronic justice system implementation.

Following the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a range of specific instructions.