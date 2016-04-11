  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nazarbayev, Rouhani exchanged views on regional and intl security

    14:55, 11 April 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Presidents of Kazakhstan and Iran - Nursultan Nazarbayev and Hassan Rouhani has met in Tehran, Akorda press service informs.

    The heads of state discussed the course of implementation of agreements reached during Rouhani's visit to Astana in September 2014.

    The parties touched upon also the issues of strengthening interaction in trade-economic, investment, agriculture and transit-transport sectors.

    Besides, Nursultan Nazarbayev and Hassan Rouhani exchanged views on pivotal issues of regional and international security.

    The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan had always backed friendly relations with Iran.

    In turn, Rouhani expressed confidence that the current visit of Nursultan Nazarbayev to Tehran will give a new impulse to the Kazakh-Iranian cooperation.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Iran President of Kazakhstan Politics News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!