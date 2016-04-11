Nazarbayev, Rouhani exchanged views on regional and intl security

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Presidents of Kazakhstan and Iran - Nursultan Nazarbayev and Hassan Rouhani has met in Tehran, Akorda press service informs.

The heads of state discussed the course of implementation of agreements reached during Rouhani's visit to Astana in September 2014.



The parties touched upon also the issues of strengthening interaction in trade-economic, investment, agriculture and transit-transport sectors.



Besides, Nursultan Nazarbayev and Hassan Rouhani exchanged views on pivotal issues of regional and international security.



The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan had always backed friendly relations with Iran.



In turn, Rouhani expressed confidence that the current visit of Nursultan Nazarbayev to Tehran will give a new impulse to the Kazakh-Iranian cooperation.