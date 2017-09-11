Nazarbayev, Rouhani meet in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Science and Technology, Akorda press service reported.

The Head of State congratulated his counterpart on the election victory.

"This gives us an excellent opportunity to continue the dialogue that was started earlier. We have trust and understanding between us. This is very important for the positive development of bilateral relations," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

In turn, Hassan Rouhani expressed his gratitude to President Nazarbayev for the invitation to the Summit.

- Astana in the minds of many peoples is a city of peace, and it continues to be such. I hope that the Summit in Astana will bring peace to the turbulent region of the Middle East. And after this Summit in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan can also be called a city of science and technology," he said.

In conclusion, the President of Kazakhstan thanked Hassan Rouhani for his participation in the OIC Summit on Science and Technology.