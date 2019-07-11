Nazarbayev's book ‘The Era of Independence' published in Romanian

BUCHAREST. KAZINFORM - On the occasion of celebration of Kazakhstan's Capital Day, as well as within the framework of the "Rukhani Janghyru" program and special project "Contemporary Kazakh culture in the global world" in the National Library of Romania, Kazakhstan Embassy organized a presentation of the book by the First President - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev entitled "The Era of Independence", which published in Romanian language with the support of the Foundation of First President of Kazakhstan and the company "Grampet Group", Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The author of the translation is the well-known Romanian philologist and ethnologist Antoaneta Olteanu.



During the presentation, Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Romania Daulet Batrashev stressed that this unique book will allow Romanian readers to familiarize with the history of the country's formation and the vision of Elbasy to strengthen the statehood of Kazakhstan, as well as with the narrative of taking very important decisions in the first difficult years of independence, which became the result of the transformation of Kazakhstan into a modern and dynamically developing state.





In turn, General Manager of the National Library Carmen Mihaiu noted that Kazakh publications are in great demand among visitors, and book "The Era of Independence", which describes the stages of building sovereign Kazakhstan since its foundation will undoubtedly arouse the interest of Romanian readers.



In addition, on the eve of the upcoming celebration of the 175th anniversary of the birth of Abay Kunanbayev the Romanian library received books of the great Kazakh poet and philosopher "The book of words", published in Romanian language by the Embassy on October 2018.





Also, the fund of the National Library of Romania was replenished with the book of the famous statesman and diplomat Nurlan Onzhanov "Peacemaker: The Syrian conundrum".